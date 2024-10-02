Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 81,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 761,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

