Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

