Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTO stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

