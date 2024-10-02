124,104 Shares in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Iris Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IREN. Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 174.2% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,035,000 after buying an additional 958,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,618,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $17,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Iris Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

