124,104 Shares in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Iris Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IREN. Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 174.2% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,035,000 after buying an additional 958,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,618,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $17,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Iris Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $15.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
