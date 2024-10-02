Creative Planning Purchases 2,606 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of D stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
