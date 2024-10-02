NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 4,755 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,264,348,973. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.