NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 66,034 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,034 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,570,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGSH stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.