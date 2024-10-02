Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 91.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $631,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,704,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,704,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,552. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of POWL stock opened at $228.51 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $230.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.90 and its 200 day moving average is $159.56.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

