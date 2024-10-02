JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JIRE opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

