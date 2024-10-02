Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,200,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 3,446,226 shares.The stock last traded at $110.17 and had previously closed at $105.17.
BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $67,000.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
