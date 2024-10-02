PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,165,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,069,608 shares.The stock last traded at $100.67 and had previously closed at $100.67.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 349,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

