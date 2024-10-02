Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.05. 4,855,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,862,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.65.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

