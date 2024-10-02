Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 701,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,954,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $951.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

