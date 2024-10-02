Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 4.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 802,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,677,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.05 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.96.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.66 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

