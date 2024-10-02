Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 160,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,084,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Specifically, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,390.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 535,355 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

