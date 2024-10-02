PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Down 11.1%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 543,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 195,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

PPX Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About PPX Mining

(Get Free Report)

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.