NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.15 and last traded at $120.10. Approximately 66,913,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 429,377,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.40.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,197,403 shares of company stock worth $501,955,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 82,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 345,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 10,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $6,615,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

