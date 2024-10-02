Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.57 and last traded at $185.87. Approximately 8,407,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,994,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day moving average is $182.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 56,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.