Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $10.42 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 2.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

