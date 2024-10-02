Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $437.98 and last traded at $424.00. Approximately 3,172,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,333,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $7.75 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $6.50 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.54 price target (down from $7.29) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.26.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 558.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

