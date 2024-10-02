Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 13,504,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 58,986,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.