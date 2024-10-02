AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 4,898,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,570,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

