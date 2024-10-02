Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Cadiz Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDZIP opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

