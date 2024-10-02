Dimensional Australian Value Trust – Active ETF (ASX:DAVA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.49

Dimensional Australian Value Trust – Active ETF (ASX:DAVA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Dimensional Australian Value Trust – Active ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Australian Value Trust – Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Australian Value Trust - Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Australian Value Trust - Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.