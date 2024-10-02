James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
James Halstead Price Performance
JHD opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.40) on Wednesday. James Halstead has a one year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £748.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,630.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.
