James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

James Halstead Price Performance

JHD opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.40) on Wednesday. James Halstead has a one year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £748.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,630.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Get James Halstead alerts:

About James Halstead

(Get Free Report)

See Also

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.