VanEck Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF (ASX:DVDY) Plans $0.20 Interim Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF (ASX:DVDY – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
VanEck Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF Stock Performance
