VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV) to Issue $0.11 Interim Dividend

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
