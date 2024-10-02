BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.4 %
DMF stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $7.49.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
