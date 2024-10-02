Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 34.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clime Capital news, insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 30,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$29,760.00 ($20,524.14). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,293 shares of company stock valued at $95,360. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.