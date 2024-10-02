VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Uranium Stocks Fueling Growth From the Nuclear Power Surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts See 180% Upside for Rent the Runway: Should You Buy?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Ready for Growth? Barrick Gold Stock Could Be the Answer
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.