BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Stock Performance

BRLA stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.91 and a beta of 0.96. BlackRock Latin American has a 1 year low of GBX 316 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 462 ($6.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 364.12.

BlackRock Latin American Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

