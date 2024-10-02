BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BRLA stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.91 and a beta of 0.96. BlackRock Latin American has a 1 year low of GBX 316 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 462 ($6.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 364.12.
