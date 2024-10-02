Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
PIM stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Uranium Stocks Fueling Growth From the Nuclear Power Surge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Analysts See 180% Upside for Rent the Runway: Should You Buy?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Ready for Growth? Barrick Gold Stock Could Be the Answer
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.