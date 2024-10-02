Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

PIM stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

