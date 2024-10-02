Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 6th. This is a boost from Ridley’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Ridley Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Ridley
