JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of JSGI stock opened at GBX 332.80 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £179.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,954.47 and a beta of 0.45. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 283.74 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.75.
