JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JSGI stock opened at GBX 332.80 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £179.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,954.47 and a beta of 0.45. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 283.74 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.75.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.