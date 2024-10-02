MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 14.32.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFF Capital Investments
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 2 Uranium Stocks Fueling Growth From the Nuclear Power Surge
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts See 180% Upside for Rent the Runway: Should You Buy?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Ready for Growth? Barrick Gold Stock Could Be the Answer
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.