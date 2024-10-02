BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Announces $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance
BTSGU opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $58.20.
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
