BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Announces $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BTSGU opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

