HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $556.22 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

