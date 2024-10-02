JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.20

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of LON:JAGI opened at GBX 386 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £312.62 million, a PE ratio of -7,500.00 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 309.33 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 391.99 ($5.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 355.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 360.16.
About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income
