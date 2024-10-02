Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Shares of TIGO opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 536.80 and a beta of 1.23. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

