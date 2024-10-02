NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

NKE opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

