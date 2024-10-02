Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $617,000 Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Thermon Group worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thermon Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Thermon Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $997.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

