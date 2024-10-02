Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

CVGI stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

