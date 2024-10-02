McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.90 EPS.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance
NYSE:MKC opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $85.49.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated
Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McCormick & Company, Incorporated
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 2 Uranium Stocks Fueling Growth From the Nuclear Power Surge
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Analysts See 180% Upside for Rent the Runway: Should You Buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Ready for Growth? Barrick Gold Stock Could Be the Answer
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.