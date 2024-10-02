Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $279.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRSK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.69.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $268.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.53. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 541,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,941,000 after buying an additional 203,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 690,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,819,000 after buying an additional 137,706 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $28,739,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 111,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.