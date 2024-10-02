Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,479,378 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Tesla worth $416,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,366 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.90.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $258.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $824.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.