KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.42% of KLX Energy Services worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLXE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 90.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.98.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 94.97% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

