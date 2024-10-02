Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 4.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $286,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

