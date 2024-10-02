Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LW opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

View Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.