Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.
Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LW opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Uranium Stocks Fueling Growth From the Nuclear Power Surge
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Analysts See 180% Upside for Rent the Runway: Should You Buy?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Ready for Growth? Barrick Gold Stock Could Be the Answer
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.