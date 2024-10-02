SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,544,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises 2.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 112.95% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $715,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

