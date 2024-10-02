Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 225.03% from the company’s previous close.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.50% and a negative return on equity of 364.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

